Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern highlights Miss Myra’s Pit Bar-B-Q on ‘The Best Thing I Ever Ate’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Too many times to count.”

That’s the answer celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern gave when asked how many times he’s eaten the legendary barbecue chicken from Miss Myra’s Pit Bar-B-Q here in Birmingham.

In the latest episode of Food Network’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” which was rightfully named “More Than I Can Count,” Zimmern kicked off the episode by talking about his experiences with Miss Myra’s Bar-B-Q. The way he described the juicy, smokey barbecue mixed with the video showing the chicken literally falling off of the bone is enough to make any food lover’s mouth water.

This isn’t the first time the chef has sung high praises of Birmingham’s food scene. In fact, Zimmern dedicated a whole episode of his show “The Zimmern List” back in 2018 to it, highlighting Pepper Place, Highlands Bar & Grill, and, you guessed it, Miss Myra’s. Zimmern also showed his love for the city in a tweet he made earlier that year, saying he “never [gets] as nice a welcome as [he does] in Birmingham.”

I’m on the road, 230 days a year at minimum, 40/50 cities in USA . I never get as nice a welcome as I do in Birmingham. People stop their cars, pause on the street or use social and actually say “nice to have you back”. It’s amazing. Love the B’ham people! Thank you for the love — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 1, 2018

Fam recognizes fam, Zimmern, and you’ll always have a seat at the table here in Birmingham. What are your thoughts on Miss Myra’s Pit Bar-B-Q? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia. All that research has made me hungry, so if you excuse me I’m gonna go grab some Miss Myra’s and call it a day.

