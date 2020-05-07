Celebrating Mother’s Day amid restrictions at nursing homes due to COVID-19

Birmingham, AL., (WIAT) — Despite the social guidelines in place and restrictions on nursing homes visitations, Longleaf Liberty Park Living Facility in Vestavia Hills is looking to make the day special.

The facility is equipped with state approved Plexiglass wall that was put up last month. Longleaf Executive Director Leslie Carter sa reidsidents are able to sit on one side while family members sit on the other side.

This year for Mother’s Day, residents and they’re loved ones are planting flowers and decorating pots for mothers day.

“It really gives them a way to connect, the Plexiglass that we’re using of course its different its not the normal ….. makes it more meaningful,” Carter said.

