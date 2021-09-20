Celebrating Kamiya: Family holds ‘heavenly birthday’ after tragically losing 7-year-old

Kamiya Dufermeau died at Children’s Hospital after complications from an appendectomy she’d had there a week earlier. (Courtesy of Sherry Robinson)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Even in grief comes room for celebration.

The family of Kamiya Dufermeau, who died after a routine appendectomy at Children’s of Alabama, held a birthday celebration and balloon release in her remembrance Saturday.

“Rain and all,” her mother, Sherry Robinson said. “We are still going to celebrate you, baby girl.”

Kamiya, age 7, died on May 5, a little over a week after having her appendix removed by Dr. Colin Martin, an employee at Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham. Her mother is suing the hospital for wrongful death, which the coroner’s office said “was caused by complications of her recent appendectomy,” according to the court filing.

“I just wanna hear your voice,” her mother said Saturday before the event. “Father, please keep giving me the strength. Happy heavenly birthday, baby girl. I miss you so much.”

Family members posted photos and video from the “heavenly” birthday celebration over the weekend.

“To my grandbaby, Kamiya “Cookie” Dufermeau, even though we are on an emotional roller coaster… we celebrate you today,” her grandmother said. “We miss you dearly, our sweet angel.”

After the celebration, Sherry Robinson thanked those who supported her on the difficult day.

“Everything was perfect yesterday,” she said. “Thanks to everyone that came out and supported and celebrated with us. Rest, my sweet baby. Mom loves and misses you so much.”