Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with the Negro Southern League Museum!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While Jackie Robinson Day will be recognized across the country and baseball world on April 15, the Negro Southern League Museum (NSLM) will be holding a special event to mark the occasion this Saturday.

From 1-3 p.m., you can drive by the museum and blow your car horn to honor the men and women of the Negro League.

Former players will also be at the museum to speak with fans and also sign autographs. Self-guided tours of the museum will also be taking place and T-shirts will be available for purchase.

COVID-19 protocols will be practiced at the event and masks will be required while onsite.

If you wish to learn more about the event, click here.