JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County’s community level for COVID-19 has been changed by the CDC to reflect a recent surge in cases.
Jefferson County’s community level is now listed as “high,” per the CDC’s data and analysis. The CDC’s community level for each county in the U.S. accounts for cases and hospitalizations.
A “high” level classification means high-quality masks are recommended for all persons in indoor public spaces.
Here are some additional guidelines as recommended by the CDC:
- If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster doses.
- Maintain ventilation improvements.
- Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
- Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
- Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
For more information regarding COVID-19 protocol, visit the CDC’s website.