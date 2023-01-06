JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County’s community level for COVID-19 has been changed by the CDC to reflect a recent surge in cases.

Jefferson County’s community level is now listed as “high,” per the CDC’s data and analysis. The CDC’s community level for each county in the U.S. accounts for cases and hospitalizations.

A “high” level classification means high-quality masks are recommended for all persons in indoor public spaces.

Here are some additional guidelines as recommended by the CDC:

For more information regarding COVID-19 protocol, visit the CDC’s website.