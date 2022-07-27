BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People in nearly every county in Alabama should go back to wearing masks indoors again due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend.

On the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, all but 17 Alabama counties are listed as having a high COVID-19 transmission rate. The tracker has three different levels: low, medium and high. With the high distinction, the CDC recommends that people wear masks while inside, get tested when symptoms present themselves and staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccine information.

The following Alabama counties are designated at low or medium designation:

Lauderdale County

Colbert County

Franklin County

Winston County

Lamar County

Pickens County

Tuscaloosa County

Greene County

Hale County

Butler County

Macon County

Lee County

Elmore County

Tallapoosa County

Coosa County

Clay County

Talladega County

Alabama’s statewide mask mandate expired last May.

As of Wednesday, there have been nearly 11,000 positive COVID-19 cases collected statewide in the last week, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There have been 494,860 COVID cases reported in Alabama so far in 2022 with over 3,000 deaths attributed to it.