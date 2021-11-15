CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson to moderate “conversation of healing” between Birmingham’s Black, Jewish communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday evening, CBS 42 anchor Sherri Jackson will host “A Courageous Conversation of Healing,” featuring leadership from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institue (BCRI) and the Birmingham Jewish Federation.

Officials from BCRI said the conversation is in part necessary because of divisions caused by controversy over an award given to Dr. Angela Davis, a Birmingham native.

“In 2019, Birmingham’s Black and Jewish communities were divided when The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute honored Dr. Angela Davis with the Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award,” BCRI said in a statement. “Supporters and other concerned individuals and organizations, both inside and outside of Birmingham, made requests that the decision be rescinded, and a significant estrangement was forged. The loudest voices heard during this time were those that further divided us.”

BCRI and the Birmingham Jewish Federation “intend to bridge the breaches in our community through a restorative session.”

The event will be live streamed on the organizations’ Facebook and Youtube.