CBS 42’s Guide to Pride: Find out how to celebrate in the Magic City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This June, CBS 42 will be bringing you the latest updates on how you can celebrate National Pride Month in the Magic City through weekly digital exclusives.

This weekend, you can celebrate through the following events:

  • Birmingham Barons Pride Night at Regions Field: June 4, 7 p.m.: Enjoy music from Magic City Disco and a post-game fireworks show as the Barons play the Tennessee Smokies. Buy tickets here.
  • Quest Club Pride Night: June 5, 8 p.m-12 a.m.: Hosted by Addison Vontrell, this shindig at Birmingham’s premiere alternative club offers a chance to celebrate with music, dancing and more at 416 24 Street South in Bessemer.

During the week of June 6, you can participate in the following events:

Central Alabama Pride, Inc. will host Pride Fest 2021 in Avondale June 12. For updates and coverage of events check back with CBS 42 in the coming week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES