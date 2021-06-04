CBS 42’s Guide to Pride: Find out how to celebrate in the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This June, CBS 42 will be bringing you the latest updates on how you can celebrate National Pride Month in the Magic City through weekly digital exclusives.

This weekend, you can celebrate through the following events:

Birmingham Barons Pride Night at Regions Fiel d: June 4, 7 p.m.: Enjoy music from Magic City Disco and a post-game fireworks show as the Barons play the Tennessee Smokies. Buy tickets here.

Quest Club Pride Night: June 5, 8 p.m-12 a.m.: Hosted by Addison Vontrell, this shindig at Birmingham's premiere alternative club offers a chance to celebrate with music, dancing and more at 416 24 Street South in Bessemer.

During the week of June 6, you can participate in the following events:

Central Alabama Pride, Inc. Chipotle Fundraiser : June 9, 5-9 p.m.: Inform the cashier you’re supporting Central Alabama Pride, Inc. to have 33% of the proceeds donated to Central Alabama Pride. This fundraiser is only taking place at the Chipotle located at 300 20th Street South in Birmingham.

Pride Bowling at Bowlero : June 9, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Enjoy $15 unlimited play at the Bowlero at 2908 Riverview Road in Birmingham.

Virtual Event: Queer History with the Invisible Histories Project at Birmingham Public Library, June 10, 10:00 a.m.: In collaboration with the Birmingham Public Library, The Invisible History Project will host a virtual conversation about the work of preserving a history that has been suppressed.

Central Alabama Pride, Inc. will host Pride Fest 2021 in Avondale June 12. For updates and coverage of events check back with CBS 42 in the coming week.