BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 Sports Director Dee Jackson was honored by the National Association of Black Journalists on Friday night.

Jackson received the Sam Lacy Pioneer Award in partnership with MLB for National Journalist of the Year.

This award is named after sports columnist and TV commentator Sam Lacy. Past winners include NFL hall of famer Gayle Sayers and Super Bowl champion Doug Williams, as well renown sportscasters David Aldridge and Rob Parker.

Lacy was a pioneer covering baseball. He was the first Black member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and later inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jackson was named Sportscaster of the Year in January by the Alabama Broadcasters Association.