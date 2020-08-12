CBS 42 Special Report: Race & Faith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Join CBS 42’s Art Franklin and Sherri Jackson for a discussion on how faith and race are interconnected in our lives.
WATCH THE FULL SPECIAL REPORT ABOVE
