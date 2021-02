BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is honoring Black History Month by spotlighting historical figures and moments that played a key role in Birmingham’s civil rights movement.

Hear stories from attorney Fred Gray, who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Henry Panion, who founded the UAB Recording Studio. And also hear about Birmingham’s role in the Negro Baseball League.

The full special report can be viewed in the player above.