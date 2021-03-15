CBS 42 House Calls: Spring allergies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The weather is getting warmer and Winter is fading, but with sunny days comes Spring allergies in the central Alabama area.

During this week’s edition of CBS 42 House Calls, Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis spoke with CBS 42 Morning Anchors Jack Royer and Andrea Lindenberg about how people can cope with the Springtime allergies.

“One of the best ways that you can get relief from your allergies is to make sure that if you have a history of seasonal allergies, you go ahead and start your maintenance regimen,” Reese-Willis said.

This regimen can include taking an oral antihistamine or a nasal spray.

Reese-Willis said it’s best to go outside in the afternoon or early evening. Pollen counts are usually higher in the morning.

Watch the entire interview for more.