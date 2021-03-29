CBS 42 House Calls: How long does COVID-19 vaccine last in your system?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As eligibility expands for the nation to receive COVID-19 vaccines, many questions are circulating about which vaccine to get, side-effects, and how long it stays in someone’s system once administered.

Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins CBS 42 each Monday morning to answer viewers’ questions regarding the coronavirus. During this week’s segment, a viewer asked if the COVID-19 vaccine stays in our system forever.

Reese-Willis said the vaccine does not stay in our system forever, but that once the code sends the genetic instructions to your immune cells, the cells create a protein piece that then gives the immune system the ability to fight off the virus. After the protein is made, the cells break down those instructions and your body gets rid of it.

Watch the entire interview for more.