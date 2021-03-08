CBS 42 House Calls: Flu cases on the decline this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the second week of CBS 42 House Calls, Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis spoke with the CBS 42 Morning Show about flu cases over the last year, how smoking affects ones ability to contract COVID-19 and more.

During the chat, it was brought up that flu cases are down. Reese-Willis said this last year, unlike any other, has changed “flu season” as flu case numbers were down.

“By us fighting COVID-19, it actually has led to us having decreased numbers of positive flu cases,” Reese-Willis said. “We can attribute this to mask-wearing, we can attribute it to social distancing, virtual education.”

A viewer submitted a question in regards to smokers and the virus, and if the vaccine will increase a smokers survival rate.

