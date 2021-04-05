CBS 42 House Calls: Do you need to wear a mask after receiving vaccine?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Alabama mask mandate expires, many communities are wondering if they should continue to wear a mask or not, even after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

During Monday’s CBS 42 House Calls Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis said that people should continue to wear a mask and gave even more specific instructions to those who have been vaccinated on how to continue to protect themselves from the virus.

“It’s good for people who have been vaccinated to continue to wear a mask in public, continue to wear a mask when gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household,” Reese-Willis said. “And also when you’re visiting with unvaccinated people, there’s an increased risk of severe illness or death with COVID-19.”

A viewer asked if someone who had the virus and recovered from it, should they still get vaccinated?

Reese-Willis said, “Absolutely, they should get vaccinated.”

