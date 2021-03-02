CBS 42 House Calls: 3rd vaccine rolls out in US

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is kicking off a new segment, CBS 42 House Calls.

Each week during the CBS 42 Morning News, we will talk about a timely health topic and answer questions from viewers featuring daily health tips and facts from Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis.

Monday, CBS 42 Anchor Andrea Lindenberg and Dr. Willis discussed the third vaccine that shipped out for distribution this week. Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose shot to help the fight against the coronavirus.

Watch the full segment for more information.

If you have questions for Dr. Willis, we want to hear from you. Send your questions to housecalls@cbs42.com or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter.