BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During this coronavirus emergency, CBS 42 has started a segment called “Family Time” taking a look at how families are managing work and school now that the parents are teachers.
This week we are featuring the Upchurch family from St. Clair County.
LATEST POSTS
- Lincoln High School senior athlete and student banners hung around city
- COVID-19 forcing multiple Northport stores to close
- Senator sells stocks while ethics group calls for investigation
- Dems want universal vote-by-mail during COVID-19 pandemic but GOP is pushing back
- CBS 42 Family Time: The Upchurch Family