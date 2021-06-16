CBS 42 celebrates Founder’s Day with community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday is a big day for the CBS 42 family as they celebrate their Founder’s Day of caring. This year marks the 25th anniversary of their parent company, Nexstar, and they’re celebrating with their community.

Of the five organizations CBS 42 has the pleasure of partnering with this year, here are two that are helping their communities in very different ways:

On their Founders Day agenda – a trash pickup at Flora Johnston Park with the Cahaba Riverkeeper and playing kickball with the participants at the Exceptional Foundation.

CBS 42 will be partnering with the Cahaba Riverkeeper to help pick up trash at Flora Johnston Park in Irondale.

“That particular site has been chronically plagued by bacteria,” Dr. Myra Crawford, Executive Director of the Cahaba Riverkeeper, said. “We get very high E. Coli rates at that site always.”

Dr. Crawford says that as the CBS 42 team gets their hands dirty, which they will be washing thoroughly after, they’ll also be helping the riverkeeper get one step closer to a cleaner Cahaba River.

And the most energetic of the CBS 42 bunch will be playing kickball with the Exceptional Foundation, which provides disabled community members with social and recreational activities.

“We’ve got some guys that could kick a hole in the wall,” Robbie Lee, Public Relations Director for the Exceptional Foundation, said. “It’s gonna be fun – kickball is intense. No headshots, no headshots – that’s the only rule, no headshots.”

The CBS 42 team is warming up right now for a kickball game with their participants – who Lee said are all eager for some school yard competition with their favorite news team.

“CBS has a lot of star power,” Lee said. “Anytime these guys get to meet someone on the TV, that’s a big thing. Be prepared to sign some autographs.”

The CBS 42 family is looking forward to cleaning, kicking and helping the community all they can this Founder’s Day.