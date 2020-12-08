CBS 42 announces Dave Nussbaum as newest member of CBS 42 Storm Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42 is excited to announce award-winning meteorologist Dave Nussbaum will make his debut on The CBS 42 Morning News in the new year.

Nussbaum joins CBS 42’s Storm Team, including Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann and meteorologists Griffin Hardy and Michael Haynes. CBS 42’s morning viewers will get to know Nussbaum as the trusted face behind the forecast they rely on to plan their day.

“I’m looking forward to joining the CBS 42 news and weather team,” Nussbaum said. “I’m very passionate about weather, and there will be plenty for me to cover here. I hope the viewers can trust me and my forecast like they did in New Orleans. Birmingham is a wonderful city and a great place to raise my son. I can’t wait to move my family here.”

A Pennsylvania native, Nussbaum comes to CBS 42 from the CBS affiliate in New Orleans, where over six years, he became a dependable source for accurate and timely updates on severe and tropical weather. In the 10 years prior, he delivered forecasts for the CBS affiliate in Baton Rouge.

During his 16 years as a meteorologist in Louisiana, Nussbaum has guided local viewers through some of the state’s most devastating hurricanes, including Katrina and Gustav. He also provided

continuous coverage of the worst tornado outbreak in Southeastern Louisiana’s history (Feb.

23, 2016) and the EF-3 New Orleans East tornado (Feb. 7, 2017).

“I believe our viewers will enjoy watching Dave each morning. Our morning viewers will not find a more dependable meteorologist for the daily forecast and when severe weather is approaching,” CBS 42 News Director Rob Martin said.

“Dave Nussbaum’s award-winning career, including his extended coverage of some of the most devastating weather events in our nation’s history, make him a great addition to the CBS 42 team of meteorologists,” said CBS 42 Vice President and General Manager Jimmy Cromwell. “Alongside Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Griffin Hardy, and Michael Haynes, I am confident viewers throughout Central Alabama will realize for themselves the professionalism, knowledge, and expertise of this amazing team.”

Nussbaum received a Bachelor of Science in earth science and operational meteorology from the California University of Pennsylvania. He also boasts a Master of Science in geosciences and broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University.

As a result of his impeccable track record in delivering reliable, clear-cut forecasts, Nussbaum is the recipient of multiple honors including “Best Weathercast” from the Louisiana Associated Press (2008, 2015) and the prestigious “Seal of Approval” from the American Meteorological Society.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dave and his family to the Magic City. Dave brings extensive long-form weather coverage along with a friendly warmth that viewers will enjoy waking up to each

morning,” CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann said. “With Dave joining the team, we have nearly 50 years of combined experience, all of which is right here in the Deep South.”

In keeping both on-air and online audiences informed, Nussbaum maintains an active social media presence with nearly 40,000 followers combined on his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Nussbaum will deliver forecasts weekdays on The CBS 42 Morning News, starting Jan. 2, 2021.