CBD oil social event hosted in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBD shops and social events are popping up across Alabama since it’s become legal in the state.

Monday night HempWorx hosted a CBD social for people in Jefferson County to come learn about CBD oil and shop.

Topher Blake is a sales representative for HempWorx. He said many people he meets either know all about CBD oil or have no idea where to start, and that’s where he comes in.

“There are people who want to be healthy, but don’t want to be high,” Blake said. “That’s where CBD comes in.”

Topher explained that there is a clear difference between CBD oil derived from the hemp plant and THC that comes from marijuana. HempWorx offers products that contain trace amounts of THC within its CBD oil, but there are also products that have 0% THC available.

Blake tells CBS 42 as more people become informed about CBD oil and its benefits, they are more likely to try it for themselves.

Since becoming legal in Alabama, the hemp plant is grown within the state. And although there are not that many CBD stores across the state, CBD oil is becoming more accessible.

“There’s not necessarily a lot of stores but there are coffee shops, you can get CBD in beer now, you can get CBD in spas, massage parlors,” Blake said.

Hempworx offers a wide array of products from coffee, oils, bath bombs and their newest product CBD gummies. If you are looking to attend the next CBD social event, Blake hosts them weekly at multiple locations. Click here to find out where his next event will be.

