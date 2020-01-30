CBD bakery coming soon to Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A one-of-a-kind bakery will open soon, focusing on fresh CBD-infused products.

Patrick LaBerte owns Hemp 205 on Moody Parkway, which is already open for business. The bakery, Green Bliss, will be located inside of the same building and, according to LaBerte, it will be the only bakery of its kind in an approximate 400-mile radius.

“It’s a unique experience to consume your CBD,” LaBerte said. “You know, instead of just taking an oil or a gummy or you know a topical version, it’s something that you can taste and enjoy.”

LaBerte described the CBD taste as natural, herb flavor. He said some hemp will increase its total THC when heated; however, since only 0.3 percent THC is allowed in the state of Alabama for CBD products, he said the bakery will use a THC-free distillate to ensure that all baked goods stay within the legal limit.

Chef Laura Lawson has already formulated several recipes including bite-sized cookies, cheese crackers and a signature “Bliss Bar” containing chocolate, coconut, pecans, graham crackers and, of course, CBD.

Lawson plans to attend classes at Samford University in the fall to become a registered dietitian. She told CBS 42 she started exploring CBD recipes after turning to CBD for her own pain management.

“It’s changed my life,” Lawson said. “You know, I went from not being able to work and being on disability to being fully functional and being productive and it’s made some great changes in my life.”

She said the cookies and cheese crackers will each have five to 10 milligrams of CBD and the Bliss Bars will have 35 to 40 milligrams of CBD.

The bakery will also have a full-service coffee bar and eventually serve monthly brunches and host CBD cooking classes.

LaBerte said it is important that customers know where their CBD vendor since some retailers claim to sell CBD through online platforms like Amazon even though it is against the retail giant’s policies.

“There’s a lack of education across the board even with people that are opening CBD shops, they have no idea what they’re selling,” LaBerte said. “I mean, if you’re going to sell a product, you better know, especially when it’s this controversial.”

Green Bliss is expected to open in late February. The store will be located in the same building as Hemp 205 located at 2230 Moody Pkwy, Moody, AL 35004.

