BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber is now on tour across the nation and it is coming to the city of Birmingham.

Cats! has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries and 15 languages. The musical tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gather for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

You can see the show right here in Birmingham at the BJCC beginning Thursday, February 17. The performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday, February 17, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 18, 2022 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 19, 2022 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 20, 2022 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

You can also find tickets at broadwayinbirmingham.com or by calling 1-800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10 or more available by contacting groups@ATGuild.org.