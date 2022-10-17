ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who had accused of being involved in tampering with evidence related to the death of his former girlfriend Cassie Carli will now face new charges in Alabama.

According to a statement released by the St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office, Marcus Spanevelo has agreed to be extradited back to Alabama to stand trial on abuse of a corpse charges. Last week, Florida prosecutors dropped their case against Spanevelo, who had been charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence.

In the statement, St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the abuse of a corpse charge had been pending since May, but had been put on hold due to Florida’s case against Spanevelo.

“Once he is brought to the State of Alabama to face this charge, our court will address issues

related to his right to counsel, bond and the conditions of bond since Class C felonies

such as this are bondable offenses in Alabama,” DA Lyle Harmon said in the statement.

Carli, who was the mother of Spanevelo’s 4-year-old daughter, had gone missing from her home in Florida back on March 27. A week later, her body was found found in a barn in St. Clair County, Alabama.

Medical examiners have yet to determine Carli’s cause of death, nor have they linked anyone to her death.

Abuse of a Corpse is classified as a Class C felony in Alabama that carries a prison sentence between one to 10 years.

It is not clear when Spanevelo will arrive back in Alabama to stand trial.