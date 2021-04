Dealers carry out a game of roulette at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. on June 18, 2019. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Atlantic City’s top casino, the Borgata, accuses Ocean Casino Resort of poaching its top marketing executives, including one with a cell phone containing priceless information on the Borgata’s top customers, who spend $1.5 million to $4 million per visit. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State senators on Tuesday are expected to debate lottery and casino legislation.

Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville said he expects to bring up a bill for debate that would establish a state lottery as well as allow multiple casino sites. McClendon says he believes he has the 21 votes needed to get the measure through the Senate.

The debate comes days after lottery legislation stalled in the Senate and weeks after a casino and lottery bill failed by two votes.