Case against former officer accused of killing Megan Montgomery heading to grand jury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The case against a former police officer charged with killing his estranged wife in a parking lot in Mountain Brook has moved to a grand jury.

On Friday, the legal team for Jason Bragg McIntosh, 45, waived the former Hoover police officer’s preliminary hearing, opting to send the case to the Jefferson County Grand Jury.

McIntosh turned himself over to the police on Dec. 2, hours after Megan Montgomery’s body was found shot in the parking lot of the Mountain Brook Athletic Complex. At the time of her death, McIntosh and Montgomery had been separated and were in the process of divorcing one another after a year of marriage.

Prior to Montgomery’s death, McIntosh had been involved in at least two prior domestic incidents involving her. Last February, officers with the Hoover Police Department were called to the couple’s home after Montgomery had been shot in the arm. By May, McIntosh was charged with third-degree domestic violence for another incident involving Montgomery, who filed for divorce from him a couple of days later.

Montgomery, 31, was a founding member of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s Young Professionals Board.

The grand jury will decide whether or not to indict McIntosh and send the case to trial. He is charged with capital murder.

