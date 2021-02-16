Carvana hosting two day hiring event

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT)– On Tuesday and Wednesday Carvana, a vehicle inspection center will be hosting a hiring event.
The event will be at Lawson State College at Ethel Hall.
The company is looking to hire more than one hundred people.
They will be conducting on site interviews.
The hiring event will be from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on both days.
