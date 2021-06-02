Cars burned in lot on Center Point Parkway

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — The Center Point Fire Department reports that cars were burned in a lot near the Wing Master on Center Point Parkway.

Fire officials say that when they arrived, they found that the storage shed on the car lot was burning. The initial call suggested that an apartment was on fire, but that was not the case.

The car lot was adjacent to the apartment complex. Authorities say that the apartment buildings have not been impacted by the fire.

No injuries have been reported, law enforcement says.

“Heavy fire was involved in that storage building and it advances to an office building in the attic area. Crews aggressively attacked the fire. There were several loud booms, those were tires exploding from the vehicles exposed,” said Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman.

Authorities say that the cause is unknown at this time.

