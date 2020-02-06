Carrollton storm shelter ready for severe weather

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — As west Alabama braces for possible severe weather Wednesday night, city leaders in Carrollton are urging residents to take full advantage of using storm shelters to stay safe.

Larry Jones is taking any chances this time around. He has a family of four living in the Settlement Community near Carrollton. On Jan. 11, his home sustained minor damage after an EF-2 tornado touched down, killed three of his neighbors and destroyed several homes.

“It was eye-opening, and from now on when someone says a tornado is coming and the weather says it’s going to be bad, I think people are going to look into it,” Jones said. “I hope they are not going to sit around and say a tornado isn’t going to come today and isn’t going to be here.”

Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker says he is urging residents to use the storm shelter located in downtown. The decade old shelter can hold 150 but Walker says as many as 250 can fit inside.

“Please understand that these storm shelters are here for your protection. Come early and don’t wait until the last minute and it’s too late and you get caught in the storm trying to get here. Please come early we have bad weather coming tonight,” Walker said.

Mayor Walker says there are a total of 18 tornado shelters located in Pickens County.

