CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Carrollton city leaders are working to reopen the Pickens County Medical Center. The hospital closed two years ago due to financial problems and was the only medical facility in the County.

Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker is trying to collect 5,000 signatures to send to the state legislature in Montgomery in hopes to get the hospital open again.

“Me and all the other mayors in Pickens County have been working together to do all we can do to try to get the hospital back open,” Walker said. “Last week we all got together to talk to some of our legislators because there is money available, and we are trying to get 5,000 signatures to present them to give to the state finance committee.”

Walker says it will take $12 million to reopen the hospital. When it shut down, 130 workers lost jobs. The facility has 56 beds and a surgical center.

Walker says hundreds of residents in the county need a closer hospital. The only other nearest hospitals are in Columbus, MS, and Tuscaloosa.

“We have so many elderly people and we are suffering and we need a second chance and realize the hospital failed before,” Walker said. “But we are asking everybody from the state to the federal level: help us open this hospital.”

The Mayor tells CBS 42 that if the plan works, they would like to reopen the emergency room first in January and then later open the entire hospital.