BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Carolina Panthers’ linebacker Mario Addison gave back to his hometown Birmingham by gifting families Thanksgiving food boxes.

The former Troy Trojan went back to his former neighborhood at North Birmingham Homes Public Housing and Smithfield Court Public Housing.

PACK THE SACK: Carolina Panthers’ and Birmingham native Mario Addison provided turkeys and Thanksgiving food boxes to… Posted by Housing Authority of the Birmingham District on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District says Addison donated enough turkeys and food boxes to feed 400 families in these communities!

