BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Carol Nunnelley, a trailblazing journalist who became the first woman managing editor of The Birmingham News and went on to work in nonprofit media in an effort to sustain local journalism, died last weekend. She was 80.

Nunnelley, who was born in Montgomery and grew up in Mobile, first came to Birmingham to attend Howard University, later renamed Samford University, where the civil rights movement first opened her up to how society could change.

“These stories remind me of how fragmentary my experience of 1963 was, certainly removed and timid compared to the heroes of that year,” Nunnelley wrote in a commemoration of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963. “Still, the power of the time and place served to break walls around my thinking and provide a new foundation for my life and work.”

In 1966, Nunnelley joined The Birmingham News, rising from a metro reporter to covering city hall, then rising through the ranks as a city editor and, in 1992, becoming managing editor of the newspaper. In 2001, Nunnelley left the News to join the Associated Press Managing Editors, where she worked with news organizations across the country. In 2015, she founded BirminghamWatch under the Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism to provide better coverage of both the city of Birmingham and Alabama.

“Carol scared me to death when I started out,” John Archibald, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the News said. “She had a way of looking you up and down and seeing everything you were trying to hide.”

Archibald said she was a tough editor, but one who ultimately made him better.

“I dreaded the day the story would get to her desk. Sometimes those edits were brutal,” he said. “She’d send me back out for more reporting, question the very essence of stories, demand more, or less, or somehow both. But she always made the story better. And she taught me how to do the job.”

Barnett Wright, executive editor of the Birmingham Times who worked at the News from 2000 to 2015, worked with Nunnelly both at the News and BirminghamWatch. Wright said she was an editor who was serious about grammar, accuracy and facts.

“She was the same meticulous teacher she had been when we first met, and I always credit Mrs. Nunnelly with not only making my stories better, but me better as a journalist,” Wright said.

Phillip Rawls, a retired reporter who covered Alabama for the Associated Press from 1979 to 2015, said Nunnelley strived to make all of her reporters better, but always did it in a positive way.

“She also worked tirelessly to give a voice to people who weren’t represented in the media when she joined the business,” Rawls said. “She did it with such humility that many people don’t realize the impact she had on Alabama and beyond.”

Meg Olsen, Nunnelley’s daughter, said that while many in journalism knew her mother as a hard-nosed reporter and editor, she knew a woman who worked tirelessly for her family, including those who were just friends of the family.

“She was a mom to all my high school friends,” Olsen said. “She wanted to include people and bring people in.

Olsen said Nunnelley’s other great passions were traveling, reading, eating good food, and supporting local artists and businesses.

“Even if she had to make 15 stops, she would try to shop local instead of going somewhere else,” she said.

Olsen said that although her mother, similar to her role as an editor, could be intimidating at times, there were other times when she would let her silly side out, especially with her grandchildren.

“She would put on silly hats and wear princess clothes and dance with my daughter,” she said. “It was fun to see that.”

Olivia Barton Ferriter, who worked at the News with Nunnelley and later served as Washington correspondent for the paper, said Nunnelley cared about her community and always fought to make sure important stories were covered.

“As we’re seeing the demise of daily newspapers, she was out there championing for how can people get their news and how can that be delivered and what can we do to make that happen,” Ferriter said. “To me, that requires extremely hard work and dedication.”

Olsen said that more than anything, Nunnelley was a woman of great passion for the people in her life.

“If she was in your corner, you were one of the luckiest people because she was never going to stop being your advocate. I want people to know that was who she was,” she said. “She would fight for the people she loved, she fought for the things she thought were important and she never gave up.”

In addition to her work as a journalist and editor, Nunnelley also wrote a book Alabama Supreme Court Justice Janie Shores called “Janie Shores: Trailblazing Supreme Court Justice” and worked with former Anniston Star publisher H. Brandt Ayers publish a book of his columns called “Cussing Dixie, Loving Dixie: Fifty Years of Commentary by H. Brandt Ayers.”

Funeral services for Nunnelley will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at Ridout Chapel in Homewood. A reception will follow.