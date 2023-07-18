BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Carlee Russell had disappeared before then walking home to Hoover, her place of work has released a statement on the case and the ongoing investigation.

Russell, 25, had gone missing on July 13 after reporting that she had seen a toddler walking along I-459 South to police. By July 15, she was found safe after walking back to her family’s home. The aftermath and the ongoing investigation of the case have been widely covered across the country with some online speculation as to what really happened to her.

Woodhouse Spa Birmingham, the place where Russell worked, released the following statement Tuesday afternoon from owner C. Stuart Rome:

“Our greatest concern has always been the well-being of Carlee and her safe return. Woodhouse Spa employees have been deeply impacted by the events that transpired but are now ecstatic with the news of Carlee’s return home. Our employees worked extremely hard through very tough times keeping guests happy while dealing with the fact that their co-worker was missing.

“We’ve been working with the Hoover Police Department since Friday morning, the morning following Carlee’s disappearance, in order to come up with any information that would help the investigation. Everything we uncovered is in the position of the Hoover Police Department. We understand the investigation is in a very sensitive state and do not want to release any details that could jeopardize the investigation. Leaks, both true and untrue, can have devastating impact on any investigation.

“We understand there are many posts on social media claiming certain information to be true. Some items are factual while others are not.

“Please rest assured that the Hoover Police Department is working around the clock to bring this case to conclusion. We have great confidence in the investigators and expect a resolution soon.”