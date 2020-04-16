Carbon Hill PD handing out donations to help those affected by severe weather

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — The Carbon Hill Police Department is trying to help those affected by last Sunday’s severe weather.

CHPD will be handing out supplies at their station for anyone who may have lost items during the storms.

“During these difficult times, we would like to thank all of our donors for providing these items so that we can get them to the community members that need them!” a Facebook post read on the department’s page.

CHPD is also asking residents if they know of any one who may be need of supplies to contact them at (205) 924-4411.

