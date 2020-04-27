Car wreck kills 2 teens in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — A single-vehicle wreck in north Alabama killed two teenagers.

State police say a Ford Mustang ran off a road in Cullman County on Sunday night and overturned. The two teens inside the vehicle were both thrown from the wreckage and fatally injured.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the victims as 16-year-old Dayden Michael Floyd of Blountsville and 17-year-old Joshua Dale McGinnis of Holly Pond.

State troopers haven’t said what might have caused the crash.

