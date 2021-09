ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people have been taken to the hospital following injuries they sustained in a car wreck in Ensley Monday morning.

A two-car crash happened near 10:30 a.m. Monday at the corner of 19th Street and Ensley Avenue. The crash involved a black SUV with four people inside and a white car. Three of the people inside the black SUV were taken to the hospital while no one was in the white car by the time police arrived.

The crash is being investigated.