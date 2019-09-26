Car fire turns into brush fire off I-65 in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Fire Department is on the scene of a 10-acre brush fire between I-65 and Hwy 31 after a car fire occurred earlier Thursday.

The Alabama Forestry Commission, Gardendale Fire Department, North Smithfield Fire Department and Warrior Fire Department are all on the scene assisting in ousting the fire.

Fultondale fire on scene of approximately 10 acre woods/brush fire between I65 and Hwy 31 caused by the earlier car… Posted by Fultondale Fire Department on Thursday, September 26, 2019

The fire has been blazing since around 2 p.m. and officials say it will take even longer to mitigate it. They say to expect smoke to be in the area through Thursday night until Friday morning. It could possibly extend for several days after as well.

They are warning those who are close to the area to be cautious driving as well as breathing in the air that may contain hazardous smoke.

LATEST POSTS