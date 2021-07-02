Car falls off Logan Martin Dam Local News by: CBS 42 Digital Team Posted: Jul 2, 2021 / 10:07 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 2, 2021 / 10:12 PM CDT INDEPENDENCE DAY July 04 2021 12:00 am Close You have been added to CBS 42 Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW CBS 42 Daily News SIGN UP ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to authorities, a car went over the Logan Martin Dam and into the water. Rescue teams from Leeds and Pell City are responding to the scene. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.