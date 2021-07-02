Car falls off Logan Martin Dam

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
INDEPENDENCE DAY
July 04 2021 12:00 am

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to authorities, a car went over the Logan Martin Dam and into the water.

Rescue teams from Leeds and Pell City are responding to the scene.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES