CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A car crashed through the South Shelby Baptist Learning Center in Calera Monday afternoon.

According to the Calera Police Department, the car went through the exterior wall of the building and went into a classroom on the other side. Authorities say the crash was caused by a “medical emergency.”

No injuries to students or teachers inside the school have been reported. The school says the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital out of precaution.