TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Tarrant Police Department are searching for a driver involved in a crash near a school Friday night.

According to the TPD, officers were called to a place near Tarrant Intermediate School regarding a car wreck where the driver had reportedly left the scene. The call came in at around 10:30 p.m., where officers found a severely damaged vehicle that appeared to have lost control near the intersection. At the scene, officers collected different pieces of evidence, including glass alcohol containers. No injuries were reported, but a billboard sign on school property had been destroyed.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811.