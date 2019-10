FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A car has crashed through a home in Fairfield Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 6700 block of Doctor MLK Blvd. around 2 p.m.

Fairfield Fire Captain Frankie Jefferson has confirmed that two people in the car have suffered unspecified injuries. No one in the home was injured.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

