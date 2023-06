There was a car crash at a Chevron in Fultondale Saturday. No injuries were reported. (Courtesy: Fultondale Fire and Rescue Service)

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to a Chevron gas station off Walker Chapel Road after a car crashed into its building Saturday.

According to the FFRS, no injuries were reported. City inspectors were called in to assess the structure’s damage. The FFRS stated the gas station should be able to return to regular operations following repairs.