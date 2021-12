BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are working the scene of a crash involving a car that collided into another car and then drove into a nearby business.

The accident happened before 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and involved a car crashing into the front of Jeffcoat Mechanical Services Inc. on 3rd Avenue South in Birmingham.

Police and medics said that there were no injuries at the scene.