Car catches on fire off Lakeshore Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters responded to a car that was on fire off Lakeshore Parkway near Regions Bank Monday morning.

According to the officer on scene, it appears the fire started underneath the vehicle before the driver was able to make it to the shoulder and out of the roadway. No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

