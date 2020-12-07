Car catches on fire off Lakeshore Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters responded to a car that was on fire off Lakeshore Parkway near Regions Bank Monday morning.
According to the officer on scene, it appears the fire started underneath the vehicle before the driver was able to make it to the shoulder and out of the roadway. No one was hurt in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Bessemer police capture escaped inmate
- Concerns remain as Birmingham public libraries reopen, furloughed employees return to work
- Utah teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into his classroom in storage bin
- WATCH LIVE: Saban talks Alabama win over LSU, SEC Championship Game against Florida
- Newsfeed Now: 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack, man survives cardiac arrest & taken off life support