Car break-in patrol leads to police chase early Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police say a would-be thief escaped early Sunday morning after officers were patrolling an area experiencing recent car break-ins.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at around 2:05 a.m., a South Precinct officer was providing extra patrol in the 2000 block of 10th Avenue South due to recent car break-ins.

The officer was able to interrupt an attempted car break-in leading to a vehicle pursuit of the suspect, according to authorities. The chase ended in the intersection of 18th Street at 29th Avenue South when the suspect’s vehicle struck a light post.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. K-9 officers responded to the area. There are no suspects in custody and there were no injuries during the pursuit.

Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky released the following statement after the pursuit ended in their area, causing damage.