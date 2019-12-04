Capital murder warrant signed for suspect in death of Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lowndes County District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer has confirmed that a capital murder warrant has been signed for the suspect in the death of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams.

18-year-old William Chase Johnson turned himself into police after authorities say he shot and killed the sheriff. He was charged with felony murder at the time.

The shooting happened Nov. 23 at a convenience store at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway. 97.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

