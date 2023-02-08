Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced Wednesday that a capital murder suspect wanted in connection to a recent homicide was involved in a high-speed chase with officers Tuesday night and is now in custody.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, Crime Reduction Team members saw and attempted to apprehend Andrew Goldsmith IV, at a gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road.

Goldsmith was wanted in connection to a shooting on Jan. 31 that Corieonna Hines, 24, and her unborn baby dead. Two young girls, ages seven and 13, were also shot during the incident.

Before CRT members could apprehend him, Fitzgerald said that Goldsmith jumped into a car and sped off, beginning a high-speed chase. The chase ended at the intersection of Bessemer Road and Avenue W after Goldsmith crashed into another car.

After the initial crash, Goldsmith’s vehicle then collided with a fence in the 2200 block of Bessemer Road. After approaching the vehicle, officers found that Goldsmith was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the car suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported Goldsmith to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injures, where he will remain in police custody.

