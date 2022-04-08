BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, the question remains of what is next for the two countries.

On Friday, retired Alabama Air National Guard Colonel Scott Grant joined the CBS 42 Morning News, where anchor Andrea Lindenberg asked him if it was possible for Ukraine to come out on top.

“I would say, first of all, they are winning this, so the answer to your question is yes,” Grant said. “Let’s go back to the ‘Why?’. The ‘Why?’ is they have the will to win. The United States grossly underestimated (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky’s capability, and overestimated Russia’s capabilities. It really came down to styles of leadership. I’ll hand to you that rarely does any military plan survive its first contact with the enemy, because you have to adapt to it, but it was definitely underestimated.”

Grant went on to say that the war is a case study in leadership, effectiveness and style between Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and President Joe Biden.

Watch the full interview above.