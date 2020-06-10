Calls to defund The Birmingham Police Department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Alabama Rally Against Injustice said they plan to attend Tuesday’s Birmingham City Council meeting and ask for the mayor and council to “defund” the Birmingham Police Department.

Dijai “DJ” Curry with Alabama Rally Against Injustice said they’re not asking to get rid of the police department, but for their funds to be cut and put towards the community such as social work or outreach programs.

“The ‘defund the police department’ simply means recognize the role of policing has grown far beyond what it should have been as and we simply want to target because if you think about for example, Birmingham police budget is millions of dollars each year and there should be more things in community like funding in social work,” Curry said.

Curry said we need to see less police in low income housing and fewer traffic stops. He said that money should go straight to the community and help with adversity.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said defunding the police is not a good idea. Smith said since he’s been in Birmingham, he has implemented more training for officers and said that’s the direction they need to continue in order to build stronger relations in the community.

“I think we should not defund the police department, we should refund the police department and when I say that we should seriously look at our budget and focus on the training that is necessary to get the job done in various communities we serve. For instance, include training that is necessary in various parts of community such as biased police to de-escalation training. If you really want to achieve change or really want to achieve something within the police department, you need to apply it to training and by defunding the police department, you’re really not achieving the overarching goal,” Smith said.