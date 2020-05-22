Board members call on Talladega superintendent to resign following text calling them ‘village idiots’

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball is under fire after he sent an inappropriate text message about two members of the school board was sent to the wrong people: them.

Tony Ball sent a text message to all five members of the Talladega City Board of Education saying he had been on the phone “fussing with my two village idiots,” referring to to board members Sandra Beavers and board Chair Mary McGhee.

“I got the phone and I was reading it, and I said ‘Wow, wow, wow,'” Beavers said.

Ball and the board members held a discussion regarding if their next meeting would be held in person wearing gloves and masks, or via Zoom. Beavers said Ball showed his true colors and sent the message to the wrong people after a three-way conversation on the phone with Ball.

“I received a text message asking me what I was doing,” Ball wrote in a statement given to CBS 42. “I thought I was replying to my friend when I made a private comment using a colloquialism I have seen politicians use. However, I didn’t respond to that friend.”

Beavers and McGhee are now calling for Ball to resign.

