ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A new camera system will be installed in Calhoun County. It’s an effort to help curb crime and catch criminals. The sheriff’s office and the county commission made the announcement during a news conference Friday.

The county now has 10 “Flock” cameras. Two cameras will be installed in each of the five districts.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said these cameras will not be used to track information or for traffic violations. He said the goal is to catch criminals.

“If you’re a criminal just know that’s going to be some devices out there looking for criminal behavior and this will be something that will help us catch you if you commit a crime in Calhoun County,” Wade said. “And that’s what we’re after. We’re after the bad guys not the good guys,” Sheriff Wade said.

Wade said the cameras can only be accessed when there is a criminal investigation. The new cameras will be installed after the permit process is complete.

